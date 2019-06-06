Regina man charged with attempted murder after woman assaulted with knife

A man has been charged with attempted murder after police say he attacked another person with a knife.

Regina police arrived at a residence in the 1200 block of Athol Street shortly before 5 a.m. on Wednesday.

There were several people inside the residence when an altercation began. Police allege Isidore Duane Favel, 32, of Regina assaulted a 24-year-old woman, causing serious injury. He also allegedly lunged at another resident but did not cause any injuries, then fled the home.

Police arrived and found the victim with injuries and she was transported to hospital by EMS.

Officers then searched the area and located Favel on the 1400 block of Wascana Street. They demanded he lay on the ground but he did not comply, according to police.

Police used a Taser on Favel and he was taken into custody.

He’s facing three charges, including attempted murder, and appeared in court Thursday morning.

Regina police say it is their duty to notify the public each time a Conducted Energy Weapon, also known as a Taser, is deployed.