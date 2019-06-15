Jury in Kelowna finds Steven Pirko guilty of second-degree murder
Steven Pirko was found guilty on Saturday in his second-degree murder trial in Kelowna.
The trial, which lasted weeks, came to a conclusion just before 11 a.m., when the jury found Pirko guilty in the death of Chris Ausman.
Pirko was accused of killing Ausman with a hammer during a late-night street fight along Rutland Road and Highway 33 in January 2014.
Pirko’s sentencing has not been announced.
During his testimony, Pirko said he was intoxicated on the night Ausman died, and that he hit Ausman on the back of the head to protect his friend, Elrich Dyck.
On that night, Pirko said he and Dyck were walking along Highway 33, when Dyck and another man on the other side of the street started yelling at each other. Pirko testified that the next thing he knew, the man — Ausman — was running across the road, and a fight between Ausman and Dyck started.
Pirko said he stood back and watched the two fight. When Ausman started winning the fight, Pirko said Dyck started yelling for help.
Pirko said he grabbed a seven-inch hammer he had in his knapsack and hit Ausman twice in the legs. When that didn’t work, Pirko testified that he then used the hammer to hit Ausman in the head twice.
The defence argued that Pirko never intended to kill Ausman.
The Crown countered that Pirko had plenty of time to think about his actions, as the fight went on for approximately a minute before his intervention.
“What did Mr. Pirko do? He resorted to a weapon immediately,” Crown counsel David Grabavac told the jury during closing arguments on Thursday.
“He’s sitting there, watching the fight. He’s got time to be thinking: ‘What happens if my big brother starts to lose?’ But what did he do? He went for a weapon immediately,” Grabavac said.
