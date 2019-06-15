Jury in Kelowna finds Steven Pirko guilty of second-degree murder

Steven Pirko was found guilty on Saturday in his second-degree murder trial in Kelowna.

The trial, which lasted weeks, came to a conclusion just before 11 a.m., when the jury found Pirko guilty in the death of Chris Ausman.

Pirko was accused of killing Ausman with a hammer during a late-night street fight along Rutland Road and Highway 33 in January 2014.

#BREAKING Steven Pirko has been found guilty of second-degree murder. There are many tears in the courtroom. — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) June 15, 2019

Pirko’s sentencing has not been announced.

During his testimony, Pirko said he was intoxicated on the night Ausman died, and that he hit Ausman on the back of the head to protect his friend, Elrich Dyck.

Steven Pirko sits with his head in his hands. Court is adjourned briefly and sobbing from victim Chris Ausman’s family can be heard outside the courtroom. — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) June 15, 2019

On that night, Pirko said he and Dyck were walking along Highway 33, when Dyck and another man on the other side of the street started yelling at each other. Pirko testified that the next thing he knew, the man — Ausman — was running across the road, and a fight between Ausman and Dyck started.

Pirko said he stood back and watched the two fight. When Ausman started winning the fight, Pirko said Dyck started yelling for help.

Pirko will face life in prison for second-degree murder. The judge is now asking the jury if they have a recommendation as to how many years Pirko should be ineligible for parole. — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) June 15, 2019

Pirko said he grabbed a seven-inch hammer he had in his knapsack and hit Ausman twice in the legs. When that didn’t work, Pirko testified that he then used the hammer to hit Ausman in the head twice.

Parole ineligibility for second-degree murder is between 10 to 25 years. The jury has recommended 12 years. — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) June 15, 2019

The defence argued that Pirko never intended to kill Ausman.

The Crown countered that Pirko had plenty of time to think about his actions, as the fight went on for approximately a minute before his intervention.

Crown says Steven Pirko’s friend Elrich Dyck never called out for help during fight with murder victim Chris Ausman. — Kelly Hayes (@KelHayesGlobal) June 6, 2019

“What did Mr. Pirko do? He resorted to a weapon immediately,” Crown counsel David Grabavac told the jury during closing arguments on Thursday.

“He’s sitting there, watching the fight. He’s got time to be thinking: ‘What happens if my big brother starts to lose?’ But what did he do? He went for a weapon immediately,” Grabavac said.