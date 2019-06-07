Crown, defence wrap up cases in Kelowna 2nd degree murder trial

After six weeks of testimony and more than 20 witnesses, the Steven Pirko murder trial in Kelowna is wrapping up.

Pirko is accused of killing Chris Ausman in January 2014 with a hammer during a street fight along Highway 33. Pirko is charged with second-degree murder.

The accused spent all week on the stand, telling court that he struck Ausman’s head with a hammer because Pirko’s friend was losing a fight with Ausman.

The crown and defence wrapped up their cases on Friday.

The jury of seven women and five men was released, but not before getting a few instructions from the judge, including whether or not they should take into consideration that Pirko has a criminal record.

Court documents show that Pirko has a criminal record for theft plus break and enter.

The judge says those previous crimes should only reflect on whether Pirko was honest when he testified at his trial.

“You must not use the fact that Mr. Pirko has committed a crime in the past as evidence that he has committed the crime here,” the judge said.

“You may only consider the number and nature of those convictions to help you decide how much or how little of Mr. Pirko’s testimony you will believe or rely on.”

Aside from testifying that he hit Ausman to help save his friend, the jury also heard how Pirko repeatedly lied to police, including not knowing how Ausman died.

The Crown maintains that Pirko told police on video he intended to kill Ausman, but Pirko denied it on the stand.

The jury will be back on Wednesday when it will hear closing arguments from the defence and Crown.

After that, the judge will instruct the jury followed by deliberations.

A conviction for second degree murder carries a minimum 10-year prison term.

However, Pirko can also be convicted on a lesser charge including manslaughter, which carries no minimum sentence.