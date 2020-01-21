B.C. Vintners Quality Alliance January 21 2020 8:37pm 02:23 B.C. VQA celebrates 30 years of wine excellence The milestone, according to the B.C. VQA, marks an incredible journey of B.C. grapes, of how locally grown wine was once perceived as being second-tier but is now considered top-shelf. Raise a glass: B.C. VQA celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2020 <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6444736/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6444736/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?