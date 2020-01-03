News January 3 2020 2:50pm 01:06 Search and rescue operation conducted in Harbourville, N.S. Search and rescue crews in Harbourville, N.S., located a 58-year-old woman and 20-year-old man who became lost in the woods Thursday night. Man, woman located after nearly 3-hour search and rescue operation in Kings County <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6363441/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6363441/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?