Global News at 6 Halifax December 19 2019 4:48pm 02:00 Pictou Landing First Nation residents show support for Boat Harbour Act People gathered in Pictou Landing First Nation to show their support for the Boat Harbour Act and its deadline. Alicia Draus has more. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6319156/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6319156/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?