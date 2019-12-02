Toronto Subway Fire December 2 2019 4:58pm 00:33 Toronto commuters evacuate through subway tunnel after track fire Commuters in Toronto were forced to leave their subway train and walk to safety after a small fire shut down a stretch of the city’s crosstown line on Monday. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6245886/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6245886/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?