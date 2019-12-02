Menu

Canada

TTC service on Line 2 resumes after evacuation due to track fire

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 2, 2019 10:33 am
A photo of commuter chaos outside Keele station.
A photo of commuter chaos outside Keele station. Katherine Aylesworth / Global News

TORONTO – A stretch of the Toronto subway was shut down and two stations had to be evacuated during the Monday morning commute due to a fire on the tracks.

The city’s fire department says a small blaze broke out about 15 metres from the platform at Dundas West Station around 7 a.m.

READ MORE: Overnight snowfall in Toronto leads to messy, slippery Monday morning commute

The Toronto Transit Commission says passengers had to get out of one subway train and walk through the tunnel to another station in order to get out.

TTC spokeswoman Hayley Waldman says everyone was safe and there were no injuries.

Toronto Fire district chief Stephan Powell says the fire appeared to be electrical in nature and was extinguished quickly.

The TTC says it is investigating the cause of the fire and regular service has resumed.

Story continues below advertisement

The delays came after Toronto saw rain, ice pellets and snow hit the city in the last 24 hours.

Story continues below advertisement

© 2019 The Canadian Press
