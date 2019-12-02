TTC service on Line 2 resumes after evacuation due to track fire

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – A stretch of the Toronto subway was shut down and two stations had to be evacuated during the Monday morning commute due to a fire on the tracks.

The city’s fire department says a small blaze broke out about 15 metres from the platform at Dundas West Station around 7 a.m.

The Toronto Transit Commission says passengers had to get out of one subway train and walk through the tunnel to another station in order to get out.

TTC spokeswoman Hayley Waldman says everyone was safe and there were no injuries.

Toronto Fire district chief Stephan Powell says the fire appeared to be electrical in nature and was extinguished quickly.

The TTC says it is investigating the cause of the fire and regular service has resumed.

Story continues below advertisement

The delays came after Toronto saw rain, ice pellets and snow hit the city in the last 24 hours.

Toronto Fire crews have extinguished a small fire at Dundas W station in the tunnel. No injuries reported. @cityoftoronto @TTCnotices — Toronto Fire Service (@Toronto_Fire) December 2, 2019

Toronto Fire crews have extinguished a small fire at Dundas W station in the tunnel. No injuries reported. @cityoftoronto @TTCnotices — Toronto Fire Service (@Toronto_Fire) December 2, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

Wooden cover board contacted third rail causing a fire. Situation complicated when a non-TTC person on board a trapped train improperly opened a door, letting smoke in. GO protocol in effect from Dundas West and Kipling. 50-plus shuttle buses on scene. https://t.co/vqMG2KgC9e — TTCStuart (@TTCStuart) December 2, 2019