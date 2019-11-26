Canada November 26 2019 1:19am 00:56 Neighbour describes trying to douse Kelowna vehicle fire Kelowna resident Keaton Hubner describes rushing out of his apartment without any shoes to try to extinguish a neighbour’s car fire. ‘It was fully engulfed’: Vehicle goes up in flames on KLO Road <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6217661/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6217661/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?