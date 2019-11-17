Brisket November 17 2019 1:28pm 03:59 The key to a perfect brisket with Sandwich & Sons Jimmy Shewchuk from Sandwich & Sons joins Kent Morrison in the Global Edmonton Kitchen to give some tips on the key to creating the perfect smoked brisket. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6180414/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6180414/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?