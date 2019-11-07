Global News Morning Edmonton November 7 2019 9:45am 03:55 Bustling burger scene in Edmonton with The Tomato magazine The Tomato magazine publisher Mary Bailey shares the latest from Edmonton’s food scene, including an explosion in burger offerings across the city. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6139161/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6139161/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?