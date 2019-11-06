Politics November 6 2019 12:09pm 03:01 Adam Schiff says public impeachment hearings will start next week Three State Department officials will testify in hearings Nov. 13 and Nov. 15, according to House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff. Schiff is leading the probe. Public impeachment hearings will start next week, U.S. House Democrats say <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6134649/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6134649/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?