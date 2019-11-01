Global News Morning Edmonton November 1 2019 9:51am 03:40 AMA Travel: Alberta ski season deals Ski season begins next week for several Alberta resorts, so Shelley Stevens from AMA Travel joined us to share info about tickets, ski cards and deals for early in the season. (Sponsored by AMA) <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6112934/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6112934/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?