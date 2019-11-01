Trending November 1 2019 7:04am 05:18 Dalhousie professor is a world leader in energy storage technologies We take you inside Dr. Jeff Dahn’s acclaimed battery lab on the Dalhousie University campus to learn about his important discoveries and his recent national recognition. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6112011/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6112011/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?