Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton October 30 2019 8:30pm 03:06 Edmontonians voice concern about wait times for CT scans More Albertans are voicing concerns about wait times for CT scans in the Edmonton area. Su-Ling Goh reports. Patients who need urgent CT scans waiting 2-3 months, some Edmonton doctors say <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6105516/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6105516/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?