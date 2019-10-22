Canada October 22 2019 6:23pm 02:16 Federal Election 2019: Alberta will ‘continue to dispute’ federal carbon tax Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he plans to assert their provincial rights through the courts when it comes to the federal carbon tax. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6069126/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6069126/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?