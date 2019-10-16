Global News at Noon Toronto October 16 2019 12:48pm 02:13 Fatal crash in Mississauga leaves two dead after car collides with transport truck Two people are dead after a car collided with a transport truck in Mississauga early Wednesday morning. Priya Sam has details from the scene of the crash. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6039672/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6039672/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?