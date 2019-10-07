Canada October 7 2019 5:00pm 01:54 18 people arrested following climate change strike on MacDonald Bridge in Halifax Protesters with Extinction Rebellion took over the MacDonald Bridge for several hours. As Jesse Thomas reports, 18 people were later arrested by police. 18 arrested during climate change protest that shut down Macdonald Bridge <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6002610/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6002610/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?