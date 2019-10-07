Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Environment

18 arrested during N.S. climate change protest that shut down Macdonald Bridge

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted October 7, 2019 12:54 pm
Updated October 7, 2019 1:08 pm
Climate Change Protest in Halifax
WATCH: Paul Brothers speaks with Halifax deputy mayor Tony Mancini about Extinction Rebellion's climate change protest to close down Halifax’s Macdonald Bridge.

Eighteen people were arrested during a climate change protest that prompted the closure of the Macdonald Bridge on Monday morning.

The protest started just after 7:30 a.m. on the Dartmouth side of the bridge, prompting a heavy police presence and leading officers to block off all entry points.

READ MORE: Climate change protest to close Halifax’s Macdonald Bridge during Monday morning rush hour

Halifax Regional Police (HRP) say the bridge was closed “in the interest of public safety.”

In a news release Monday afternoon, HRP spokesperson Const. John MacLeod said officers gave the protesters a fixed amount of time to leave the premises.

When they did not, MacLeod said 18 of the protesters were arrested under the Protection of Property Act and issued a fine of $237.50. 

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Climate change activists block bridges, cause traffic chaos across Canada

“Halifax Regional Police would like to reiterate that we respect people’s right for peaceful protest and that public safety has been our top consideration as we planned our response for the Macdonald Bridge protest,” MacLeod said in the release.

“Our deployment decisions were made in close consultation with partners, especially the Halifax Harbour Bridges, in the interest of safety of commuters, protestors and members of the public.”

Tweet This

The demonstration was previously announced by Extinction Rebellion Nova Scotia. The group’s plan was to block access to the structure through a bridge takeover in an effort to “raise awareness about the climate crisis.”

Climate protest to shut down Halifax’s Macdonald Bridge
Climate protest to shut down Halifax’s Macdonald Bridge

Extinction Rebellion Nova Scotia is part of an international movement that started in the U.K. in 2018 and has been established in more than 56 countries. The organization aims to use non-violent civil disobedience to force governments to address and cut greenhouse gas emissions in order to avert a climate crisis.

Halifax Transit changed its routes that regularly travel over the Macdonald Bridge in preparation for the protest.

READ MORE: Climate rally in Halifax highlights defining issue youth are facing head on

The Macdonald Bridge reopened to vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians at around 12:30 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from Jesse Thomas

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
CrimeNova ScotiaHalifaxClimate ChangeDartmouthmacdonald bridgeClimate CrisisHalifax Harbour BridgesMacKay BridgeExtinction Rebellion Nova Scotiabridge protestConst. John MacLeodMacdonald Bridge protest
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.