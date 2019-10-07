18 arrested during N.S. climate change protest that shut down Macdonald Bridge

Send this page to someone via email

Eighteen people were arrested during a climate change protest that prompted the closure of the Macdonald Bridge on Monday morning.

The protest started just after 7:30 a.m. on the Dartmouth side of the bridge, prompting a heavy police presence and leading officers to block off all entry points.

The climate protestors have reached the opening of Macdonald Bridge and were met by a wall of police. pic.twitter.com/wgDqHweKqj — Jesse Thomas (@jessethomas21) October 7, 2019

Halifax Regional Police (HRP) say the bridge was closed “in the interest of public safety.”

In a news release Monday afternoon, HRP spokesperson Const. John MacLeod said officers gave the protesters a fixed amount of time to leave the premises.

When they did not, MacLeod said 18 of the protesters were arrested under the Protection of Property Act and issued a fine of $237.50.

“Halifax Regional Police would like to reiterate that we respect people’s right for peaceful protest and that public safety has been our top consideration as we planned our response for the Macdonald Bridge protest,” MacLeod said in the release.

“Our deployment decisions were made in close consultation with partners, especially the Halifax Harbour Bridges, in the interest of safety of commuters, protestors and members of the public.” Tweet This

Update: people are being given a 10 minute warning now to clear the roadway or they will be arrested. Some are taking a seat and will risk being arrested. pic.twitter.com/AVmjfqakgw — Jesse Thomas (@jessethomas21) October 7, 2019

The demonstration was previously announced by Extinction Rebellion Nova Scotia. The group’s plan was to block access to the structure through a bridge takeover in an effort to “raise awareness about the climate crisis.”

Extinction Rebellion Nova Scotia is part of an international movement that started in the U.K. in 2018 and has been established in more than 56 countries. The organization aims to use non-violent civil disobedience to force governments to address and cut greenhouse gas emissions in order to avert a climate crisis.

Halifax Transit changed its routes that regularly travel over the Macdonald Bridge in preparation for the protest.

The Macdonald Bridge reopened to vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians at around 12:30 p.m.

Macdonald bridge is back open now to traffic. The climate protestors says they are going to protest at the police station on Gottingen St. until all those arrested are released. pic.twitter.com/s2nXtYCB0c — Jesse Thomas (@jessethomas21) October 7, 2019

— With files from Jesse Thomas