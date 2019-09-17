Global News at Noon Toronto September 17 2019 1:02pm 02:24 Police identify victim shot outside plaza in Toronto’s north end Toronto police say a 72-year-old man has been identified after he was shot in a vehicle outside a plaza near Dufferin Street and Glencarin Avenue. Catherine McDonald has the story. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5913581/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5913581/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?