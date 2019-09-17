Global News Morning Edmonton September 17 2019 9:40am 03:28 Meals on Wheels hosts annual fundraiser Meals on Wheels is hosting its annual fundraiser, which involves a night of great music, live artists and great beer. Daintre sits down with Carrie Creaser to learn more. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5912487/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5912487/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?