Global News at Noon Toronto September 13 2019 12:29pm 02:14 Peel police reminding college students of road safety Peel Regional Police launched a Pedestrian Safety Event Friday morning to remind pedestrians to avoid danger when crossing roadways. Matthew Bingley reports.