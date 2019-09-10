News September 10 2019 7:05pm 10:38 Political scientist David Johnson talks about the upcoming election Cape Breton University political scientist David Johnson talks about why he doesn’t like fixed election dates, and what the big issues might be in the federal election campaign. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5885803/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5885803/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?