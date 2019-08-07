cavendish August 7 2019 7:17pm 02:00 Construction continues in Lethbridge’s Sherring Industrial Park Lethbridge’s industrial real estate market remains steady with servicing of the Sherring Industrial Park land set to be completed in the fall. Jasmine Bala has more. Lethbridge industrial real estate market remains steady as construction continues in Sherring <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5739111/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5739111/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?