Closed August 5 2019 6:43pm 02:15 Westkal road parking lot temporairly closes The Regional District of the North Okanagan is about to close the Westkal parking area adjacent to the Okanagan Rail Trail in order to make much needed upgrades. Coldstream rail trail parking lot temporarily closing for much needed upgrades <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5729144/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5729144/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?