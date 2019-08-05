Coldstream rail trail parking lot temporarily closing for much needed upgrades

On a long weekend Monday, the parking area at WestKal road in Coldstream adjacent to the Okanagan Rail Trail is a busy place.

But according to a lot of the Okanagan Rail Trail users, the parking lot is always busy.

“From morning until evening,” said frequent rail trail user, Joanna Rainer.

Thanks to the immensely popular Okanagan Rail Trail.

“They say that over 500,000 people have used it since the beginning of this year,” Rainer said.

That has brought this parking area and the people who use it into conflict with some area residents.

Now the Regional District of the North Okanagan is set to temporarily close the Westkal road parking area in order to make some upgrades.

The upgrades include paving the parking area, mitigating slope erosion and defining designated walking paths from user vehicles to the trail entrance.

“We recognize that this is a busy parking area for trial users and [the RDNO] will try to make these upgrades cause as little disruption as possible,” said the RDNO’s general manager of Community Services, Mike Fox

In the meantime, the Regional District of the North Okanagan is recommending that Okanagan Rail Trail users park at 16506 Kalamalka road during the construction disruption.

Access to the rail trail will remain open during construction and the parking area will re-open as soon as the upgrades are complete.