Okanagan Rail Trail to see new updates, including signage and branding

The Okanagan Rail trail will be receiving some updates, including all new wayfinding and trail etiquette signage.

According to a report to Kelowna city council, the production of the new signs is underway and their installation on completed sections of the trail is scheduled for late June.

“The wayfinding strategy provides users with trailside wayfinding signage at key access points of the rail trail, and to provide directions regarding both the trail and key destinations within each community that are accessible via the trail,” said the report.

READ MORE: Proper etiquette urged when using the Okanagan Rail Trail

“Additionally, the intent is that this signage is to be used solely for the rail trail and not for other local trails that connect to the rail trail.”

In addition to the new signage, a few sites along the rail trail are going to be restored with interpretative facilities added to them. The facilities will be on-site as well as web-based.

The sites that will be seeing these changes are the North Okanagan view site at 3.7 kilometres, the Lake Country Ribblesworth site at 23 km and the Kelowna Carney Pond site at 40 km.

READ MORE: Proposed rail trail in North Okanagan, Shuswap lands $500K in provincial funding

The rail trail is also introducing new branding, primarily, a new logo.

“The visual identity is an essential part of a planned approach to building the Rail Trail’s reputation and raising awareness about its facilities, services and programs,” explained the report.

“The brand identification program will provide a unified character to create a consistent experience for users.”