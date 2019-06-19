Global News at 6 Halifax June 19 2019 5:10pm 01:51 Plans for commuter rail derailed in Halifax After an in-camera session at regional council Tuesday night, councillors unanimously voted to no longer pursue commuter rail service. Alicia Draus reports. Plans for commuter rail aimed at improving transportation in Halifax area derailed <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5409562/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5409562/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?