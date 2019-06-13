Global News at 6 Halifax June 13 2019 5:18pm 02:32 Man who collapsed at finishing line of Blue Nose half marathon speaks out After going into cardiac arrest, Shawn Quigley is thankful to be alive. And as Jesse Thomas reports, he wants to thank some “heroes” who helped save his life. Marathon runner thankful to strangers who provided life saving CPR at finishing line <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5388335/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5388335/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?