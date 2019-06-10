coaldale June 10 2019 11:17pm 01:43 Coaldale councillors’ vote in favour of controversial site for new high school, rec centre After much debate, Coaldale town councilors have voted in favour of Site A for a new high school and recreation building. Danica Ferris has more. Controversial site approved for new high school, multi-use rec building in Coaldale <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5376127/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5376127/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?