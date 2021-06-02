Menu

coaldale
June 2 2021 9:34pm
01:36

Town of Coaldale project aims for safer streets

The Town of Coaldale has introduced a new traffic-calming pilot project in hopes that community engagement can help identify streets notorious for dangerous driving. Danica Ferris reports.

