coaldale June 2 2021 9:34pm 01:36 Town of Coaldale project aims for safer streets The Town of Coaldale has introduced a new traffic-calming pilot project in hopes that community engagement can help identify streets notorious for dangerous driving. Danica Ferris reports. Coaldale traffic calming pilot project aims for safer streets <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7916809/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7916809/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?