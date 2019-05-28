Global News at 5:30 Toronto May 28 2019 5:54pm 01:38 Allergy season is back in full force due to shifting climate patterns Thanks to changes to our climate and extended seasons, Ontarians are now faced with new allergy complications. Jamie Mauracher explains. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5327331/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5327331/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?