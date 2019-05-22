Global News at 5 Edmonton May 22 2019 7:03pm 01:45 Wildfire evacuees await updates in Slave Lake Some of the thousands of people forced out of their homes in northern Alberta by a wildfire are gathering in Slave Lake, waiting for updates. Fletcher Kent is there. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5304722/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5304722/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?