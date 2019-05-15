Global News at 5:30 Toronto May 15 2019 9:25pm 02:00 Marking the homes of Canadian war heroes Special postcards have been sent to the former homes of those who died during D-Day operations. The postcards are to tell the current residents that a war hero once lived there. Tom Hayes reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5282527/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5282527/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?