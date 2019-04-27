Weather April 27 2019 11:16am 03:00 B.C. morning weather forecast for Saturday, April 27, 2019 Sunshine, wind, rain and snow are in the weather forecast for B.C. on Saturday, April 27, 2019. Kasia Bodurka has more on what to expect. Late-season snowfall sweeping across B.C. mountain passes <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5211340/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5211340/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?