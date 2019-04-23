Global News at 6 Halifax April 23 2019 4:53pm 01:33 Man charged in death of Nova Scotia man in Mexico A man arrested in connection to the murder of a Nova Scotian in Mexico has been charged with homicide. Alicia Draus reports. Man charged in death of Nova Scotia man in Mexico <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5195521/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5195521/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?