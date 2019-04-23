Man charged in death of Nova Scotia man in Mexico

A man has been charged with homicide in relation to the death of Bruce Allen, who was found dead in his apartment in Progreso, Mexico on Friday.

Local media has reported that Allen was stabbed at least five times. Local police are releasing few details at this point.

Lee Steele, director of Yucatan Expat Life, a Mexican news outlet, says they have different rules about naming suspects and most information reported by local papers comes from leaked sources.

“They have not named him so we don’t know his name,” said Steele. “On social media they’ve called him el Pelón, which means the bald one, but we haven’t been given his name or any information about him.”

Steele also says that police have remained tight-lipped about the circumstances leading up to the murder. The Yucutan Peninsula is statistically one of the safest areas in Mexico, but Steele says there are still crimes of opportunity.

“Along the coast the houses are more vulnerable. There’s windows on all sides, there’s an off-and-on economy for the fishermen so the poverty level fluctuates, it can be very bad,” he said. “The expats are just seen as these wealthy foreigners who can afford to be robbed.”

A Facebook post on Saturday from someone claiming to be Allen’s lawyer said Allen and his partner were “victims of a thwarted robbery, of a man who decided to take the life of another.”

A post by the same person Monday evening said the person responsible had “been captured and has confessed.”

The investigation is now ongoing and Steele says police will likely not give any further details until the trial, which has no date yet.

“It’s possibly a very long process. They’re going to hold him, eventually there will be a state level trial,” said Steele. “Hopefully the attorney general will keep communication with us, sometimes you don’t hear anything.”

According to a press release, the state prosecutor’s office has two months to continue the investigation and gather information.

In the meantime, the accused is being held in custody for four months.