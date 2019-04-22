‘Everybody loved him’: Family confirms Nova Scotia man killed in Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula

A family member of a Nova Scotia man has confirmed the 70-year-old was killed over the Easter weekend in Mexcio’s Yucatan Peninsula.

Family have identified the victim as Bruce Allen of Dartmouth.

Allen and his partner spent winters in Mexico and stayed in the same rented apartment in the city of Progreso each year.

READ MORE: Canadian killed in Mexico; Global Affairs assisting family

Lisa Plourde, a niece of the couple’s, says the two had been in Progreso since November of last year, and were slated to return to Canada next week.

“Uncle Bruce was like the softest guy — always smiling, so kind. Nothing ever bothered him. He was just always so happy and everybody loved him. He was everybody’s favourite,” said Plourde.

“It was a shock. I can’t even imagine anyone wanting to hurt my uncle Bruce because he’s just the best. They’re just so friendly, not involved in anything wrong. Just enjoying their life, both retired and just enjoying the sun.”

Local media reports said that the victim had been found stabbed in his residence. Global Affairs Canada confirmed a Canadian citizen had been killed in Mexico and that consular officials were providing assistance to the victim’s family.

WATCH: Canadian government issues travel advisory for some parts of Mexico (March 2018)

A social media post by someone claiming to be Allen’s lawyer said, “Our friends were victims of a thwarted robbery, of a man who decided to take the life of another.”

“They always said they never felt unsafe. And they were not alone. They had plenty of friends, the same people every year, other couples that would live there,” said Plourde.

Plourde says that the latest news they’ve heard from Mexico is that police have arrested a man in connection to Allen’s death.

She says Allen’s partner will be coming back to Canada next week with Allen’s ashes and a service will likely be held shortly after.

— With files from Alicia Draus