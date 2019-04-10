News April 10 2019 1:15am 01:56 Community members show support for GSAs at rally in Lethbridge More than 100 people showed their support for GSAs on Tuesday night at a rally held in Lethbridge. Matt Battochio reports. Lethbridge rally held to support GSAs, oppose UCP education plan <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5149791/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5149791/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?