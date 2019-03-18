Politics March 18 2019 5:27pm 00:29 Springbank dam mention receives applause during throne speech The mention of the controversial Springbank dam flood mitigation project received a large reaction during Lt.-Gov. Lois Mitchell’s throne speech. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5069997/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5069997/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?