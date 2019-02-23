Global News at 11 Okanagan February 23 2019 1:45am 00:48 Crash follow snowfall on Central Okanagan roads Numerous vehicle incidents were reported during the afternoon commute around the Kelowna area on Friday night after snow continued to accumulate on roads. Crashes follow snowfall on Central Okanagan roads <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4991610/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4991610/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?