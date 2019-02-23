Crashes follow snowfall on Central Okanagan roads

Numerous vehicle incidents were reported during the afternoon commute around the Kelowna area on Friday night.

Upwards of 10 centimetres of snow is expected in the Central Okanagan into Saturday morning, according to Environment Canada.

A crash at Highway 97 and Commonwealth Road saw a truck strike a turning minivan at around 5 p.m. on Friday.

The occupants of both vehicles were not injured, according to Lake Country Fire Chief Steve Windsor.

Windsor said speed is likely a factor in the crash.

“People just need to drive to the road conditions,” Windsor said. “It’s slippery. You can’t do 120 kilometres per hour on the road. You need to slow down.”

There were accidents reported on Glenmore Road and further north on Highway 97 at Crystal Waters Road near Lake Country.

A crash on Highway 97C, the Okanagan Connector, saw a vehicle reportedly rollover near the Brenda Mines area around 10 p.m.

The driver refused treatment and an ambulance was cancelled.

