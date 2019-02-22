City of Kelowna reveals lives and properties at risk due to an unstable slope in one neighborhood

Almost a year after a crack developed on a slope in a Kelowna neighbourhood, the city says lives and properties are at risk.

Those stunning findings were just released this week following extensive testing on the hillside in Kirschner Mountain.

The city says the dangerous slope needs urgent repair work and orders are set to be made at council on Monday.

Because it’s on private property, the fix could cost the land owners hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Klaudia Van Emmerik reports.