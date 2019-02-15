Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton February 15 2019 8:26pm 01:40 Red Deer hopes Canada Winter Games unleashes city’s potential Thousands of athletes from across Canada are in Red Deer for the launch of the Canada Winter Games. As Tom Vernon reports, the community hopes it’s the start of bigger things to come. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4968398/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4968398/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?