Global News at Noon Edmonton January 31 2019 2:40pm 03:42 Marie Kondo Effect: Tips for Edmonton thrifters The popular Netflix show about de-cluttering has created a windfall for thrift stores. Jennifer McConaghy, with Life Preloved, has some tips for Edmonton thrifters. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4911930/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4911930/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?