Global News at Noon Edmonton January 30 2019 2:40pm 03:07 12th annual Edmonton High School Culinary Challenge Some of our nation’s best chefs are from right here in Edmonton. The High School Culinary Challenge pits young chefs against each other and hones their skills. Paul Campbell tells us more. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4907017/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4907017/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?