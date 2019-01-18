Global News Morning Edmonton January 18 2019 9:42am 04:00 AMA Travel: The differences between the islands of Hawaii Roland from AMA Travel joined Mike Sobel to talk about vacations to Hawaii, and how to decide which island to visit. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4862842/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4862842/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?