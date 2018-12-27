Global News at Noon Toronto December 27 2018 12:09pm 01:37 Chief Mark Saunders speaks at year-end news conference As the year comes to a close, Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders held a news conference Thursday morning to discuss the violent year in 2018. Jamie Mauracher has the details. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4796466/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4796466/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?