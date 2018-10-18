Global News at 6 Halifax October 18 2018 5:14pm 01:36 N.S. student starts sexual assault awareness campaign Thu, Oct 18: Students on one Halifax campus wore teal ribbons ton Thursday in solidarity with a former St FX student who was allegedly sexually assaulted. Silas Brown has more. MSVU student organizes massive show of solidarity for sexual assault survivors <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4569466/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4569466/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?