Global News at Noon Toronto October 17 2018 12:31pm 01:59 Toronto celebrates the legalization of marijuana Celebrations and reactions in the city as pot has now been legalized across the country. Tom Hayes was there to see what people had to say. Ontario Cannabis Store open for online sales as pot consumption now legal <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4564042/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4564042/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?